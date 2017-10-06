Broadway BUZZ

The company of off-Broadway's 'Too Heavy For Your Pocket'
(Photo: Roundabout Theatre Company)
See the Stars of Jireh Breon Holder's Too Heavy for Your Pocket Celebrate Their Off-Broadway Bow
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 6, 2017

Roll out the red carpet! Jiréh Breon Holder's Too Heavy for Your Pocket officially opened at Roundabout Theatre Company's Black Box Theatre on October 5. This production marks the new play's world premiere. The company, including scribe Breon Holder, stars Hampton Fluker, Nneka Okafor, Eboni Flowers, Brandon Gill and director Margot Bordelon, gathered together for an adorable group shot on the big night. The 1961-set Freedom Riders-focused play will run through November 19 as part of Roundabout Underground, an initiative that showcases new plays from emerging writers. Take a peek at the sweet hot shot, and be sure to see this new work live!

Too Heavy For Your Pocket

Roundabout Underground presents Jiréh Breon Holder's new play.
