Bruce Springsteen
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Broadway Grosses: Bruce Springsteen Is 'Born to Run' on the Great White Way
The Biz
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 16, 2017

The fall Broadway season has kicked off with a one-of-a-kind treat. Music icon Bruce Springsteen opened a sensational concert engagement, aptly titled Springsteen on Broadway, at the Walter Kerr Theatre on October 12 and audiences clearly approve. In just a five-performance week at the Kerr, Springsteen on Broadway brought in a gross of $1,924,817.50, filling the theater to 100.00% capacity. Springsteen on Broadway has already been extended through February 3, 2018, so be sure to take advantage of the chance to see the legendary hitmaker before his Broadway reign concludes.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending October 15:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,930,747.00)
2. Hello, Dolly! ($2,371,088.47)
3. The Lion King ($2,079,369.00)
4. Springsteen on Broadway ($1,924,817.50)*
5. Wicked ($1,767,617.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. M. Butterfly ($521,365.50)**
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($397,689.00)
3. Prince of Broadway ($370,381.90)
2. The Terms of My Surrender ($296,115.68)
1. Time and the Conways ($294,510.19)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (101.86%)
2. Come From Away (101.82%)
3. Hamilton (101.75%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.56%)
5. Hello, Dolly! (101.17%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. War Paint (81.65%)
4. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (78.06%)
3. School of Rock (78.03%)
2. The Terms of My Surrender (76.82%)
1. Miss Saigon (67.96%)

*Number based on five performances
**Number based on seven performances

Source: The Broadway League

