Watch Neil Patrick Harris & Ramin Karimloo Belt the National Anthem at Yankee Stadium

The New York Yankees' 2017 post-season games have been offering up an exciting platform for Broadway talent, and it has paid off in spades, for baseball and theater fans alike. On October 4, stage veteran Aaron Tveit sang a gorgeous rendition of the National Anthem at Yankee Stadium, leading the Bronx Bombers to a stupendous victory. And now on October 8 and 9, the Yankees saw success with the encouragement of more Broadway talent. Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris and Anastasia star Ramin Karimloo took to the mic before those games to sing America's classic tune, serving the Yankees again (the team won both games). Watch the strong-voiced NPH and Karimloo give it their best below and keep hoping that more powerful Broadway voices head to Yankee Stadium so the team can keep on winning (and so we can indulge in more perfect Great White Way voices).





