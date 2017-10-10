Broadway BUZZ

The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway BFFs
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 10, 2017

It's a new week, Broadway fans, and we are celebrating the Great White Way's best BFFs! In honor of Samantha Barks finding her Pretty Woman BFF in Tony nominee Orfeh, we thought of some of our favorite bestie roles on Broadway. Funnily enough, your fabulous number one pick was the role that earned Orfeh that Tony nom. Do you know the one? Bend, snap and check out your top 10!

10. Becky, Waitress



9. Sonya, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812



8. Anita, West Side Story



7. Jared, Dear Evan Hansen



6. Donkey, Shrek



5. Dawn, Waitress



4. Genie, Aladdin



3. Lafayette, Hamilton



2. Penny Pingleton, Hairspray



1. Paulette, Legally Blonde

