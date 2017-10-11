Broadway BUZZ

Audra McDonald & Martha Plimpton in "Hello Again"
(Photo: Torchwood PR)
Hello Again Film, Starring Audra McDonald, Martha Plimpton & More, Sets Nationwide Release Date
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 11, 2017

The highly anticipated film adaptation of Michael John LaChiusa's 1994 musical Hello Again will receive a limited nationwide release in cinemas beginning on November 8. The film made its world premiere at Toronto’s Inside Out LGBT Festival in June.

Hello Again follows a string of affairs among ten characters through each decade of the twentieth century. As previously announced, the film will star six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald and three-time Tony nominee Martha Plimpton, with Cheyenne Jackson, T.R. Knight, Rumer Willis, Jenna Ushkowitz, Nolan Gerard Funk, Al Calderon, Tyler Blackburn and Sam Underwood. Hello Again is directed by Tom Gustafson, with a screenplay by Cory Krueckeberg. 

The adaptation of LaChiusa’s musical is inspired by Arthur Schnitzler's landmark play Der Reigen and Max Ophüls' subsequent Oscar-nominated film La Ronde. The musical premiered off-Broadway in 1993 and was revived in 2011 with a cast that included Max von Essen, Elizabeth Stanley and Rachel Bay Jones.

For Hello Again showtimes and locations, click here.

 

View Comments

