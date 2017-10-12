Broadway BUZZ

Bruce Springsteen
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Bruce Springsteen Makes His Great White Way Debut as Springsteen on Broadway Opens
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 12, 2017

Music icon Bruce Springsteen's much-anticipated concert engagement Springsteen on Broadway celebrates opening night on October 12 at the Walter Kerr Theatre. The show which began performances on October 3 is slated to run through February 3, 2018. Springsteen on Broadway marks Springsteen's Broadway debut.

Springsteen’s recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's "Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ." Among his many accolades, he has garnered 20 Grammys, an Oscar, an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Kennedy Center Honor.

The creative team for Springsteen on Broadway includes Heather Wolensky (scenic design), Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).

 

 

