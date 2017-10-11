Broadway BUZZ

Danny Skinner & Ethan Slater
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Best Day Ever! See Photos of Ethan Slater & the Cast of SpongeBob SquarePants Get Ready for Broadway
Photo Op
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 11, 2017

Are you ready, kids? SpongeBob SquarePants is heading center stage! Nickelodeon’s super popular cartoon arrives on the Great White Way beginning on November 6 in glorious Broadway musical form. Star Ethan Slater, director Tina Landeau and the entire company met with the press at New 42nd Street Studios on October 11 to share a few of the production's splashy dance numbers and snap some fancy smancy pics. Take a look here, and get ready for SpongeBob SquarePants at the Palace Theatre.

SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob, Patrick and more hit the stage in this new musical based on the popular cartoon.
