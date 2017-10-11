Best Day Ever! See Photos of Ethan Slater & the Cast of SpongeBob SquarePants Get Ready for Broadway

Are you ready, kids? SpongeBob SquarePants is heading center stage! Nickelodeon’s super popular cartoon arrives on the Great White Way beginning on November 6 in glorious Broadway musical form. Star Ethan Slater, director Tina Landeau and the entire company met with the press at New 42nd Street Studios on October 11 to share a few of the production's splashy dance numbers and snap some fancy smancy pics. Take a look here, and get ready for SpongeBob SquarePants at the Palace Theatre.