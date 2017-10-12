Broadway BUZZ

Sean Carvajal Takes Over for Victor Rasuk in Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train; Previews Halted
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 12, 2017
Sean Carvajal
(Photo: Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Sean Carvajal (Tell Hector I Miss Him) has been announced to join the off-Broadway revival of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Carvajal will take on the role of Angel Cruz, replacing Victor Rasuk, who has departed the production due to personal reasons. Previews for the production have been suspended and will resume on October 14. Opening night will remain October 23.

This marks the second time an actor has been replaced in Signature's revival of Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train. Edi Gathegi stepped in for Reg E. Cathey in the role of Lucius Jenkins before performances began, and previews were delayed at that time.

Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train follows Angel Cruz (Carvajal), a 30-year-old bicycle messenger awaiting trial for the death of the leader of a religious cult. Inside Rikers Island, a terrified Angel is befriended by a charismatic serial killer named Lucius Jenkins (Gathegi). Lucius has found God and been born again, and now, Angel's life and the course of his trial will be changed forever.

Joining Carvajal and Gathegi are Erick Betancourt as Charlie D’Amico, Ricardo Chavira as Valdez and Stephanie DiMaggio as Mary Jane Hanrahan. Mark Brokaw directs the revival that will play a limited run through November 12.

Jesus Hopped the A Train

Stephen Adly Guirgis' darkly comic meditation on redemption and faith.
