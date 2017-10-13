Broadway BUZZ

Culturalist Challenge! Which Horror Movie Should Come to Broadway?
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 13, 2017

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

The season of spooks is upon us! Today is Friday the 13th, and we've got everything we need to face any chills or thrills we encounter head on: a bag of peanut butter cups, our coziest blanket and Hello, Dolly! headliner Bette Midler's official Halloween anthem. In honor of the haunting holiday, we're asking you which horror film you'd like to see adapted for the Great White Way. Broadway.com Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan faced her scary movie fears and selected her top 10. Now it's your turn—if you dare.

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click “rearrange list” to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

