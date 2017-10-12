Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Megan Hilty
(Photo: Emilio Madrid Kuser)
Exclusive First Listen! Megan Hilty Sings Rob Rokicki's Hip New Tune 'Right Through You'
First Listen
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 12, 2017

One of our favorite composers has teamed up with a grade-A stage star! Rob Rokicki, whose score for The Lightning Thief still has us rocking through the day, is putting out the new album Monstersongs on October 20, and Broadway.com has secured an exclusive first listen of the song "Right Through You" featuring Tony nominee Megan Hilty. Monstersongs tells the stories of monsters and monster archetypes—"The Witch," "Igor," "A Troll," "The Dragon" and "Medusa," among others—with exciting contemporary musical twists. The album is accompanied by a graphic novel that provides fans with insight into the world of each monster. Listen to the power-voiced Hilty below, and be sure to pre-order your copy of Monstersongs today.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Lindsay Mendez & John Douglas Thompson Join Broadway's Carousel
  2. Date Set for 72nd Annual Tony Awards
  3. Watch Neil Patrick Harris & Ramin Karimloo Belt the National Anthem at Yankee Stadium
  4. Lauren Ambrose to Make 'Loverly' Broadway Return in My Fair Lady
  5. Rocktopia, New Concert Showcasing Mozart, Queen & Journey, to Play Broadway

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Cats Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters