Exclusive First Listen! Megan Hilty Sings Rob Rokicki's Hip New Tune 'Right Through You'

One of our favorite composers has teamed up with a grade-A stage star! Rob Rokicki, whose score for The Lightning Thief still has us rocking through the day, is putting out the new album Monstersongs on October 20, and Broadway.com has secured an exclusive first listen of the song "Right Through You" featuring Tony nominee Megan Hilty. Monstersongs tells the stories of monsters and monster archetypes—"The Witch," "Igor," "A Troll," "The Dragon" and "Medusa," among others—with exciting contemporary musical twists. The album is accompanied by a graphic novel that provides fans with insight into the world of each monster. Listen to the power-voiced Hilty below, and be sure to pre-order your copy of Monstersongs today.



