Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Nikki Blonsky Departs the Cast of Lisa Lampanelli's Stuffed
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 12, 2017
Nikki Blonsky
(Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Hairspray film favorite and Golden Globe nominee Nikki Blonsky has departed the cast of comedian Lisa Lampanelli's new play, Stuffed. Understudy Lauren Ann Brickman will perform in the role of Marty beginning on October 12. Replacement casting will be announced at a later date. The production, which began performances at off-Broadway's Westside Theatre on October 5, will now celebrate its opening night on October 31; it had originally been scheduled for October 19.

"Due to an illness during a crucial stretch leading up to previews, Blonsky was not able to get sufficient rehearsal time and, as a result, she and the show’s creative team have mutually decided to part ways," said a statement sent out to the press.

"I am so so sorry Nikki had to leave the production," Lampanelli said. "When we cast her as Marty, I was over the moon because Nikki embodies that character to a T. Unfortunately, for us and for her, the timing put us behind schedule, and the two of us agreed this was for the good of the show. I will always love and admire Nikki and what she represents, and I really hope we can work together on something in the future."

Stuffed is the first script in a long time that reached out and grabbed me by the heart," Blonsky said. "But while I’m sad not to continue with the play this time around, I want what’s best for it and my castmates, who are beautifully telling this story and connecting to audiences every night."

Directed by Jackson Gay and starring Lampanelli, the play takes a funny and moving journey through Lampanelli's experiences with food and body image.

Stuffed first debuted at the McGinn-Cazale Theatre in October 2016. The Westside Theatre mounting features new material by Ashley Austin Morris.
 

Stuffed

A funny and moving journey through Lisa Lampanelli's experiences with food and body image.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Lindsay Mendez & John Douglas Thompson Join Broadway's Carousel
  2. Date Set for 72nd Annual Tony Awards
  3. Watch Neil Patrick Harris & Ramin Karimloo Belt the National Anthem at Yankee Stadium
  4. Lauren Ambrose to Make 'Loverly' Broadway Return in My Fair Lady
  5. Rocktopia, New Concert Showcasing Mozart, Queen & Journey, to Play Broadway

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Cats Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters