Nikki Blonsky Departs the Cast of Lisa Lampanelli's Stuffed

Hairspray film favorite and Golden Globe nominee Nikki Blonsky has departed the cast of comedian Lisa Lampanelli's new play, Stuffed. Understudy Lauren Ann Brickman will perform in the role of Marty beginning on October 12. Replacement casting will be announced at a later date. The production, which began performances at off-Broadway's Westside Theatre on October 5, will now celebrate its opening night on October 31; it had originally been scheduled for October 19.



"Due to an illness during a crucial stretch leading up to previews, Blonsky was not able to get sufficient rehearsal time and, as a result, she and the show’s creative team have mutually decided to part ways," said a statement sent out to the press.



"I am so so sorry Nikki had to leave the production," Lampanelli said. "When we cast her as Marty, I was over the moon because Nikki embodies that character to a T. Unfortunately, for us and for her, the timing put us behind schedule, and the two of us agreed this was for the good of the show. I will always love and admire Nikki and what she represents, and I really hope we can work together on something in the future."



“Stuffed is the first script in a long time that reached out and grabbed me by the heart," Blonsky said. "But while I’m sad not to continue with the play this time around, I want what’s best for it and my castmates, who are beautifully telling this story and connecting to audiences every night."



Directed by Jackson Gay and starring Lampanelli, the play takes a funny and moving journey through Lampanelli's experiences with food and body image.



Stuffed first debuted at the McGinn-Cazale Theatre in October 2016. The Westside Theatre mounting features new material by Ashley Austin Morris.

