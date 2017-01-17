Hamilton Dreams of Genie: Aladdin Tony Winner James Monroe Iglehart Is Broadway's New Thomas Jefferson

Alexander ain’t never had a friend like this guy. Aladdin Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart will join the Broadway cast of Hamilton as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson. He'll take over for Seth Stewart at the Richard Rodgers Theatre beginning in mid-April; an exact date will be announced at a later time.



Iglehart took home a Tony in 2014 for his show-stopping, pyrotechnics-infused performance as the Genie in Aladdin, a role he has now played at the New Amsterdam Theatre for over a thousand performances. He is set to leave the Disney musical on February 19. His additional Broadway credits include Memphis and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.



Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda is well aware of Iglehart’s rapping skills, as the two have frequently shared the stage together as part of the freestyle troupe Freestyle Love Supreme.



Iglehart will join a cast that includes Javier Muñoz as Alexander Hamilton, Brandon Victor Dixon as Aaron Burr, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Lexi Lawson as Eliza Schuyler, Alysha Deslorieux as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, Bryan Terrell Clark as George Washington, Taran Killam as King George III and J. Quinton Johnson as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison. Anthony Lee Medina will take on the role of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in March, stepping in for Jordan Fisher.



Check out Iglehart freestyling with Miranda and Jackson (complete with a shoutout to yours truly) below in his former Broadway.com vlog!



