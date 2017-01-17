Major Attaway Is Aladdin's New Genie; James Monroe Iglehart Sets Date for Final Performance on Broadway

Major Attaway is poised to become a full-time wish granter. Attaway, who is currently the standby for Genie, Sultan and Babkak in Aladdin on Broadway, will assume the role of Genie beginning February 21. James Monroe Iglehart, who won a Tony for originating the role in the Disney musical, will take his final bow at the New Amsterdam Theatre on February 19 before joining the cast of Hamilton.



Aladdin marks Attaway’s Broadway debut. His regional credits include Ragtime, Big River, The Mikado, Hand on a Hardbody, Little Shop of Horrors, Ain’t Misbehavin and Rent.



“Making my Broadway debut in Aladdin was an affirmation beyond imagining,” Attaway, originally from Fort Worth, Texas, said in a statement. “I get to play a catalyst for joy and hope, and I’m really looking forward to moving into the lamp on a full-time basis; I’ve got some BIG TEX-an ideas for redecorating!”



Five of the Casey Nicholaw-helmed production’s original stars have extended their contracts for another year; audiences can still catch Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, Courtney Reed as Jasmine, Brian Gonzales as Babkak, Clifton Davis as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago through February 18, 2018. The current cast also includes Steel Burkhardt as Kassim and Brad Weinstock as Omar. Deonté L. Warren will make his Broadway debut standing by for Genie and Babkak once Attaway assumes the former full-time.



As previously reported, Adam Jacobs will reprise his performance as Aladdin on the show's national tour. He concludes his stint in the Broadway production on February 12. Current understudy Joshua Dela Cruz will assume the title role temporarily until a permanent replacement is announced.