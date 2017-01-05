Broadway Theaters Will Dim Their Lights in Honor of Showbiz Luminaries Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher

Broadway theaters will dim their marquees lights in memory of stage and screen icons Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, the late mother and daughter showbiz pair. The two tragically passed away one day apart from each other in December. The theater district will go dark for one minute on January 6 at 7:45 PM.



The two made their Broadway debuts together in 1973 in a revival of the musical comedy Irene; Reynolds received a Tony nomination for her performance.



Fisher, who died on December 27 at the age of 60, last appeared on Broadway in her one-woman tell-all Wishful Drinking. Her additional stage credits included Censored Scenes from King Kong and Agnes of God. She was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series and for her work as a writer, including her 2016 memoir The Princess Diarist.



Following her performance in the iconic movie musical Singin’ in the Rain, Reynolds went on to star on screen in films such as The Unsinkable Molly Brown (for which she received an Academy Award nomination), The Affairs of Dobie Gillis, The Catered Affair and The Singing Nun. The Oscars honored her in 2016 with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. In addition to Irene, Reynolds appeared on Broadway in her revue Debbie and Woman of the Year. She died at the age of 84 on December 28.



“Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher were entertainment legends who delighted fans around the world on stage, on screen and on the page,” said Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin in a statement. “Their unmistakable bond and ability to make audiences laugh, cry, sing and think will be remembered by all those they touched.”



HBO's documentary on Reynolds and Fisher, titled Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, will premiere on January 7.