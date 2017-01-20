 

Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Name the Top 10 Oh, Hello Guests You Want to Come to Broadway

Features By Lindsey Sullivan January 20, 2017 - 11:42AM
(Photo: Getty Images)
Which Too Much Tuna guest should get a Great White Way gig?

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

It's the end of a tuna-tastic era! After extending twice on the Great White Way and recouping its investment, Oh, Hello is set to close on Broadway on January 22. Bespectacled geezers Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland (a.k.a. Nick Kroll and John Mulaney) invited loads of guests to the stage during the play's glorious run, including celebrity comedians, on screen stars, a drag queen and even a few Broadway faves. Oh, Hello may be closing, but we have hopes some of these guests will bring their own delightful battiness to the stage someday soon. We want to know which of your fave guests that's never had a Broadway gig (save for being berated by Gil and George) should come to the Great White Way. Broadway.com Video Producer Lisa Spychala accepted this challenge with her top 10. Now it's your turn!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

