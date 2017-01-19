Odds & Ends: Jennifer Lopez Talks Getting Bye Bye Birdie Right, Anne Hathaway & Rebel Wilson Are Nasty Women & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Jennifer Lopez Wants Rosie in Full Bloom for Bye Bye Birdie

As reported, pop superstar Jennifer Lopez will play Rosie in NBC’s next live musical, Bye Bye Birdie, and she hopes to bring Chita Rivera-worthy oomph to the role. “It’s such a great role, and it got watered-down a little bit in the movie version,” Lopez recently told The Hollywood Reporter. “It will be interesting to play that part and be a woman who's pushing 40 and feels like, 'Are we ever getting married?'" Also an executive producer on the project, Lopez mentioned that the goal is to keep the production “period” and “authentic.” We can’t wait to see Jenny from the Block headline this Tony-winning hit!



Anne Hathaway & Rebel Wilson Set for Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Remake

What’s a nasty woman to do? Deadline reports that MGM is in talks with Anne Hathaway to join forces with Rebel Wilson in Nasty Women, the title of the Jac Schaeffer-scripted remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. The new film will gender-reverse the 1988 Frank Oz-directed film that starred Steve Martin and Michael Caine as con men who try to swindle an heiress. Norbert Leo Butz took home his first Tony Award for his performance as Freddy Benson (Martin in the film) in the 2005 Broadway production.



Natalie Casey Will Be Stepping Out in the West End

British stage and screen star Natalie Casey has joined the cast of Richard Harris’ award-winning comedy Stepping Out, which charts the lives of seven women and one man attempting to tap their troubles away at a weekly dancing class. She is well known to TV audiences for playing Carol Groves in Hollyoaks and Donna Henshaw in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps; her West End theatre credits include Fame, Legally Blonde, Well and Abigail’s Party. Casey joins previously announced Amanda Holden, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Tamzin Outhwaite and Nicola Stephenson. Directed by Maria Friedman, the production is scheduled to begin previews at London’s Vaudeville Theatre on March 1 and officially open on March 14.



Kelli O’Hara & More Join Stand Up, Sing Out!

As previously announced, Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!, the first of a monthly concert series benefitting national organizations dedicated to protecting civil rights, women’s health and the environment, is set for January 20 at Town Hall. This roster of performers is seriously star-spangled; joining names like Jessie Mueller, Billy Porter, Andrea Martin, Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth and Brian Stokes Mitchell are Brian d’Arcy James, Kelli O’Hara, Anika Larsen, Judy Kuhn, Caissie Levy, Alice Ripley, Ben Vereen, Betsy Wolfe and many more. Want to get in on the action? Grab tix to the event here.



Cast Complete for Sheen Center’s 9 Circles

Newcomer Josh Collins will make his North American stage debut as Daniel Reeves in the New York premiere of Bill Cain’s 9 Circles. The production kicks off The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture’s spring 2017 season and will also feature Broadway alums David St. Louis, Ryman Sneed and Aaron Roman Weiner. The Kent Nicholson-helmed production is based on Dante’s Inferno and follows an Army veteran thrown into a labyrinth of military bureaucracy (his own personal hell) after being prosecuted for crimes he may have committed during the Iraq War. Performances will run from February 21 through March 19. Opening night is set for February 26.



Carolee Carmello & More Head to the Roaring ‘20s

All right, in their case, it's more like the Belting '20s. Carolee Carmello, Beth Malone, Mary Testa, Robert Cuccioli and Jill Paice are set to star in Town Hall’s first Broadway by the Year Series concert of 2017, The Broadway Musicals of the 1920s, on February 27. These five Broadway faves will perform songs written for the Great White Way in the 1920s by the likes of Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, the Gershwins, Rodgers and Hart, and Sigmund Romberg. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. It’s going to be the bee’s knees, so be sure to book tickets ASAP.



P.S. Celine Dion is the latest flawless voice tapped for Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast! Joining previously announced vocalists Ariana Grande and John Legend, she will perform the new song “How Does A Moment Last Forever”—and you best believe we love Celine Dion songs about forever.

I'm thrilled to announce that I'll be performing a new song,"How Does A Moment Last Forever" for Disney's Beauty and the Beast. - Céline pic.twitter.com/5H7vnGPs5W — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 19, 2017