Emmy Winner Mare Winningham Joins the Cast of Joan of Arc: Into the Fire Off-Broadway

Mare Winningham has joined the previously announced cast of Joan of Arc: Into the Fire. The Emmy winner and Tony and Oscar nominee will play Isabelle Romée, the mother of the titular martyr. Penned by Oscar and Grammy winner David Byrne, directed by Alex Timbers and headlined by Jo Lampert, the off-Broadway musical is set to begin performances on February 14 at the Public Theater. Opening night for the Broadway.com Save the Date pick is scheduled for March 15.



Winningham received Emmy Awards for Amber Waves and George Wallace. On screen, she was most recently seen in American Horror Story: Hotel and The Affair. She most recently appeared on Broadway in Casa Valentina, garnering a 2014 Tony nomination for her performance. Her additional stage credits include Picnic, Rancho Viejo, 10 Million Miles, After the Revolution, Her Requiem and Tribes. Winningham received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Georgia. Recent film credits include Philomena and the upcoming Stephen Karam adaptation of The Seagull with Saoirse Ronan and Annette Bening.



This one-of-a-kind rock musical concert from the creative team of Here Lies Love explores the meteoric rise of Joan of Arc, who spoke to God, built a nation and was executed for it. In addition to Winningham, The Book of Mormon alum Dimitri Joseph Moïse has also joined the cast. The limited engagement will run through April 16.