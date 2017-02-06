Tickets Now Available for Off-Broadway's The Lightning Thief, Starring Chris McCarrell

Tickets are now on sale for the stage adaptation of Rick Riordan's young adult fantasy novel, The Lightning Thief. As previously announced, Les Miz fresh face Chris McCarrell will headline the off-Broadway musical. Penned by Joe Tracz and Rob Rokicki and directed by Stephen Brackett, the production is set to begin performances at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on March 23. Opening night is slated for April 4.



As previously announced, The Color Purple standout Carrie Compere will also be featured in The Lightning Thief. The cast also includes George Salazar, Jelani Alladin, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Jonathan Raviv and Kristin Stokes.



Riordan's bestselling novel The Lightning Thief follows Percy Jackson (McCarrell) on a fantastical journey across the United States in search of Zeus' lightning bolt. The story has been adapted into a film series with Chris Columbus at the helm and Logan Lerman playing the role of Jackson. A one-hour musical version has also been created; however, the forthcoming off-Broadway production includes two acts and a larger cast.



Additional casting will be announced at a later date. The engagement is scheduled to run through May 6.