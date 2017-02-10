 

Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Rank the 2017 Grammy-Nominated Performers Who Need a Jukebox Musical

Features By Lindsey Sullivan February 10, 2017 - 10:06AM
(Photo: Getty Images)
Which Grammy nominee should take their tunes to Broadway?

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Music's biggest night is slated for February 12! The 59th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Tony winner (and 2016 Tony Awards host) James Corden, host of The Late Late Show, will emcee the ceremony, and The Color Purple Tony winner Cynthia Erivo will team up with John Legend to sing during the In Memoriam segment. The Color Purple, Bright Star, Fiddler on the Roof and Waitress are all up for the Best Musical Theater Album Grammy Award. With all of these Broadway elements brightening up Grammy night, we wanted to ask the fans which Grammy-nominated performer should bring a jukebox musical of their catalog (we've included artists with three studio albums or more) to the Great White Way. So, which 2017 Grammy nominee should bring his or her tunes to Broadway? Broadway.com Editorial Assistant Lindsey Sullivan started the beat off with her top 10. Now it's your turn!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

