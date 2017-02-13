Hear Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo & John Legend Perform 'God Only Knows' & See The Color Purple Stars React to Grammy Win

Cynthia Erivo can do it all. In the last year, she's won a Tony, run a marathon, nabbed a starring role in a Harriet Tubman biopic, and (as of last night) performed at the Grammy Awards. Hours after The Color Purple earned the award for Best Musical Theater Album, the wonder woman took the stage with fellow Grammy winner John Legend to perform the Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" during the In Memoriam segment. The hair, the dress, the voice: she's beautiful, and she's here to stay. Hear the full track of "God Only Knows" below!







Did you see The Color Purple company accept their Grammy? You can watch their acceptance speech (as well as Danielle Brooks and Jennifer Hudson's reactions) below!





Congrats to the entire cast and production of #colorpurple on our grammy win !!! We did it ! Im honored to say my second Grammy was from the broadway color purple soundtrack ! Wow yay!! I wish U guys were here to eat this cake with me ! I'm so sorry I couldn't be there oh but we made it !!! @bwaycolorpurple A video posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Feb 12, 2017 at 5:47pm PST