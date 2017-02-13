 

Hear Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo & John Legend Perform 'God Only Knows' & See The Color Purple Stars React to Grammy Win

Videos By Lindsey Sullivan February 13, 2017 - 11:23AM
Hear Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo & John Legend Perform 'God Only Knows' & See The Color Purple Stars React to Grammy Win
Cynthia Erivo & John Legend
(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
God only knows where we'd be without 'The Color Purple' cast album.

Cynthia Erivo can do it all. In the last year, she's won a Tony, run a marathon, nabbed a starring role in a Harriet Tubman biopic, and (as of last night) performed at the Grammy Awards. Hours after The Color Purple earned the award for Best Musical Theater Album, the wonder woman took the stage with fellow Grammy winner John Legend to perform the Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" during the In Memoriam segment. The hair, the dress, the voice: she's beautiful, and she's here to stay. Hear the full track of "God Only Knows" below!



Did you see The Color Purple company accept their Grammy? You can watch their acceptance speech (as well as Danielle Brooks and Jennifer Hudson's reactions) below!

 

 

See Also:   Watch It  | Cynthia Erivo
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets