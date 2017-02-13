 

The Fans Have Spoken! These 2017 Grammy-Nominees (Some Now Winners!) Need a Jukebox Musical

Features By Lindsey Sullivan February 13, 2017 - 2:08PM
(Photo: Getty Images)
You'll want to get the tissues ready if your number one pick pens a jukebox musical.

Hello from the other side—of Grammy madness! Music's biggest night was chock-full of stunning performances, larger-than-life looks, epic wins and frenzied tweets about all of the above. Broadway's brightest were not left out of the broadcast; Tony winner (and 2016 Tony Awards host) James Corden did a wonderful job hosting the ceremony, and The Color Purple Tony winner Cynthia Erivo teamed up with John Legend to sing during the In Memoriam segment. The Color Purple also garnered the Best Musical Theater Album Grammy Award, officially making Erivo both a Tony and Grammy winner. We asked the fans which Grammy-nominated performer should bring a jukebox musical of their catalog (we included artists with three studio albums or more) to the Great White Way. Your top 10 picks nabbed a lucky seven Grammys collectively; your number one grabbed four awards during last night's ceremony. (Three and a half, if you count the fact that she broke her Album of the Year Grammy.) Got the hint? Awesome. Check out your top 10 below!


Twenty One Pilots


Panic! At the Disco


Rihanna


Coldplay


Sia


Carrie Underwood


P!nk


Justin Timberlake


Beyoncé


Adele

