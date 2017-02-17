Broadway Ain't Never Had a Friend Like This! Tony Winner James Monroe Iglehart on What He Loved & Learned in Aladdin

In the corporate world, employees leaving a job are often asked to sit through an exit interview with HR about their time at the company. That concept doesn’t exist for Broadway performers, but we love checking in with stars as they finish up a successful run. Broadway ain't never had a friend like James Monroe Iglehart, who won a well-deserved Tony Award for originating the role of the show-stopping Genie in Aladdin. Iglehart, who documented early days in the role as a Broadway.com vlogger, will play his final performance in the role on February 19. We asked the Hamilton-bound powerhouse to take our Exit Interview and tell us all about what he’ll miss, what he learned and more about his magical time in the show.



How did you feel when you first got this job?

Unbelievable! Working for Disney had been my dream since I was 10, and I was playing my favorite Disney character. Absolutely unbelievable.



How do you feel now that you’re leaving?

It's bittersweet. I love this show. I love this cast, and I love this company. This has been the best professional experience I have ever had. Although it's hard to leave my family here, I am very excited about starting a new adventure with Hamilton.



What are three words you would use to describe your experience?

Wish-fulfillment. Funny. Life-changing.



What was the easiest thing about this job?

Falling in love with the project and the people.



What was the hardest thing?

Building the stamina to do all the work for outside of the show: All the interviews, tv appearances and radio spots. I love it, but it was a workout.



What was the highlight of your time at this job?

I have so many but here are the highlights: Opening night! That night was spectacular. Winning the Tony! A dream come true.Being a part of the Disney family. Being on the Blu-ray disc of Aladdin. Meeting: Whoopi Goldberg, President Obama and Mrs. Obama, WWE stars Mick Foley & Xavier Woods, Laurell K. Hamilton and Peter David. I have never laughed more backstage than I have with this show.



What skills do you think are required for future job applicants?

A childlike enthusiasm, a silly sense of humor, a very strong work ethic and a lot of stamina!



What advice would you give to future employees in your job position?

Have fun and make it your own.



How do you think you’ve grown?

I think I have grown as a person and as a performer. My confidence in myself is much stronger now because during the first weeks of the show I got really ill and was able to do the show even in the midst of feeling terrible. That made me feel like I could do anything.



Why are you leaving?

Well, the rent in the lamp got too high, so I figured it was time to go!



What will you miss the most?

The cast, the crew and the kids that come see the show.