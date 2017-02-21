 

Aladdin - Broadway

Disney's beloved story comes to life on stage!

Wish Granted! Major Attaway Begins Performances in Aladdin

News By Lindsey Sullivan February 21, 2017 - 9:46AM
Major Attaway as Genie in 'Aladdin'
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Major Attaway, who was recently the standby for Genie, Sultan and Babkak in Aladdin on Broadway, assumes the role of Genie beginning on February 21. James Monroe Iglehart, who won a Tony for originating the role in the Disney musical, took his final bow at the New Amsterdam Theatre on February 19 before joining the cast of Hamilton as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson.

Aladdin marks Attaway’s Broadway debut. His regional credits include Ragtime, Big River, The Mikado, Hand on a Hardbody, Little Shop of Horrors, Ain’t Misbehavin and Rent.

Audiences can still catch Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, Courtney Reed as Jasmine, Brian Gonzales as Babkak, Clifton Davis as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago through February 18, 2018. The current cast also includes Steel Burkhardt as Kassim and Brad Weinstock as Omar. Deonté L. Warren make his Broadway debut standing by for Genie and Babkak once Attaway assumes the former full-time.

As previously reported, Adam Jacobs will reprise his performance as Aladdin on the show's national tour. He concluded his stint in the Broadway production on February 12. Current understudy Joshua Dela Cruz will assume the title role temporarily until a permanent replacement is announced.

