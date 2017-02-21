The Public Theater's Joan of Arc: Into the Fire, Starring Jo Lampert, Extends Again

This Broadway.com Save the Date pick seems to be popular! Joan of Arc: Into the Fire, which was extended prior to its world premiere at the Public Theater, has extended its run again. Penned by Oscar and Grammy winner David Byrne and directed by Tony nominee Alex Timbers, the off-Broadway musical began performances on February 14 with Jo Lampert in the titular role. Opening night is scheduled for March 15, and the engagement will now run through April 30. (The show was originally set to close on April 2 before being extended until April 16 prior to its first performance.)



The cast also includes Emmy winner and Tony and Oscar nominee Mare Winningham, Terence Archie, James Brown III, Jonathan Burke, Rodrick Covington, Sean Allan Krill, Mike McGowan, Adam Perry, John Schiappa, Kyle Selig, Michael James Shaw, Dimitri Joseph Moïse and Mary Kate Morrissey.



This one-of-a-kind rock musical concert from the creative team of Here Lies Love explores the meteoric rise of Joan of Arc, who spoke to God, built a nation and was executed for it.