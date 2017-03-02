Odds & Ends: Your Chance to Catch Chicago’s Hamilton Cast, Moana’s DVD Release Date & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Stand Up, Sing Out Is Chicago-Bound

The latest installment of Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! will be in the Windy City. The cast of Chicago’s Hamilton, Tony winner Chita Rivera, Tony winner Alice Ripley, Melissa Manchester, Ana Gasteyer, Sharon Gless, Lynne Jordan, Marya Grandy and Emily Bear are set to take the stage. The performance will take place on March 20 at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University. Proceeds from the event series, which is organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, will benefit the Southern Poverty Law Center, the National Immigration Law Center, the Sierra Club Foundation, NAACP and the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Grab your tix to see some great performers for a great cause here!



Tony Winner Billy Porter Hits the Road

The only thing better than knowing Billy Porter’s new album has an explicit version of “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair”? Knowing you will be able to see him perform it live in a town near you. Porter will launch a national tour to support Billy Porter Presents: The Soul of Richard Rodgers on March 19 in Bayside, New York. Fans can pre-order the album on March 3, but it’s officially available on April 14, meaning those who attend Porter’s first few shows on his tour will hear the tracks before anyone else. Talk about stepping into a dream!



Cast Set for Thoroughly Modern Millie at Goodspeed

They’ve studied all the pictures and magazines and books! Casting has been announced for the Goodspeed production of Thoroughly Modern Millie. Taylor Quick will take on the titular role that nabbed Sutton Foster her first Tony Award. Dan DeLuca is set to play Jimmy Smith. Tony nominee Loretta Ables Sayre will play Mrs. Meers. The cast will also include Samantha Sturm, Edward Watts, Ramona Keller, Christopher Shin, James Seol and Lucia Spina. The musical comedy is set to play from April 12 through July 2 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Connecticut.



Spamilton Set to Drop Cast Album on March 3

What did you miss? Nothing...yet. The original cast recording of Spamilton, the acclaimed parody of Broadway smash Hamilton by Forbidden Broadway mastermind Gerard Alessandrini, will be released on DRG Records tomorrow, March 3. The album features original Spamilton cast members Dan Rosales, Nicholas Edwards, Juwan Crawley, Chris Anthony Giles, Nora Schell, along with special guest stars Christine Pedi and Glenn Bassett at the piano.



P.S. Good news, Lin-Manuel Miranda fans! Moana, the animated Disney movie starring Auli'i Cravalho, will be available on DVD and Blu-ray on March 7. You’re welcome.