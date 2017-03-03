Odds & Ends: John Mulaney Joins Fat Pig Reading, Daniel Radcliffe Is a Heads or Tails Champ & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Oh, Hello’s John Mulaney Has Got the Theater Bug

After starring as the crotchety George St. Geegland in Broadway’s Oh, Hello, John Mulaney will participate in a benefit reading of Neil LaBute’s Fat Pig for MCC Theater. As previously announced, This Is Us breakout star Chrissy Metz will lead the reading, which will take place on March 5 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Ari Graynor and Mike Colter complete the cast. MCC presented the world premiere of the play, about a young professional and a plus-sized librarian navigating their relationship amidst ostracization from their friends, in 2004. This reading, directed by Andrew McCarthy (who appeared in the original production), will have a new ending.



Lea Michele Releases New Single

Missing the sound of Lea Michele’s powerful pipes? The Spring Awakening and Glee fave released “Love Is Alive” on March 3. This is the first track to be revealed from her upcoming solo album Places, which will be released by Columbia Records later this year. All you Rachel Berry fans out there, get into it!







Deborah Cox’s Album Has a Release Date

In other music news, we’re saving all our love for this album. As previously announced, The Bodyguard national tour star is releasing all of her songs from the musical. Deborah Cox: I Will Always Love You will drop on March 31. Fans can preorder the album on Broadway Records and Amazon. The tracklist includes Whitney Houston hits like “I’m Every Woman,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “I Will Always Love You.” Be sure to order the album, and then watch Cox belt her face off live on tour!



Daniel Radcliffe Will Flip You For It

Five-time Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Daniel Radcliffe is currently starring in the Old Vic’s 50th-anniversary production of Tom Stoppard’s Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead. In a new trailer for the play, Radcliffe, who is playing Rosencrantz, and his co-star Joshua McGuire put their coin-flipping skills to the test. Based on Radcliffe’s track record, his heads or tails game is just as brilliant as Harry Potter’s Quidditch game. Take a look at the trailer below!







Michael Pennington & More Join Donmar’s Brecht Reboot

More news from across the pond! As previously reported, Clybourne Park Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Bruce Norris will produce a new translation of Bertolt Brecht’s The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui with English comedian Lenny Henry making his Donmar debut in the titular role. Henry is joined by English Shakespeare Company co-founder Michael Pennington as well as Philip Cumbus, Lucy Eaton, Tom Edden, Lucy Ellinson, Simon Holland Roberts, Louis Martin, Justine Mitchell, Gloria Obianyo, Guy Rhys and Giles Terera. Performances are from April 21 through June 17.