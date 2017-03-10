 

Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Radnor Set for TV Pilots

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 10, 2017 - 2:26PM
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Radnor
(Photo: Gian Di Stefano and Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Radnor are headed back to the small screen, according to Deadline

Chenoweth will appear alongside Noah Wyle and Adrienne Warren in CBS' legal drama pilot Perfect Citzen. Chenoweth will play Jessica, the heartbeat of the legal practice who secured her position by outworking the firm's Ivy Leaguers.

Radnor will take on the lead role in Drama High, NBC's upcoming pilot from Friday Night Lights producer Jason Katims and Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller. Drama High is based on Michael Sokolove's book about the drama teacher Lou Volpe (played by Radnor). As previously announced, Shannon Purser is set to appear on that series.

Also added to Drama High, per Deadline, are stage veteran Joe Tippett (currently off-Broadway in All the Fine Boys) and Taylor Richardson (who replaced Lilla Crawford as Annie in Broadway's last revival). Rounding out the cast are Shirley Rumierk and Ted Sutherland.

Chenoweth, an Emmy winner for Pushing Daisies (and a Tony winner for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown), led the Broadway solo concert My Love Letter to Broadway this past fall. Radnor, a Broadway veteran of Ayad Akhtar's Disgraced, recently appeared in Richard Greenberg's Babylon Line for Lincoln Center Theater.

 

