Odds & Ends: Glenn Close Gives Seth Meyers a Donald Trump-Themed Treat, Beauty and the Beast Remake Shelved in Malaysia & More

Glenn Close Offers Seth Meyers a Donald Trump-Themed Treat

Three-time Tony winner Glenn Close stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers last night. The Broadway and Hollywood actress who is currently reprising her acclaimed turn in Sunset Boulevard, it turns out, lives in the same building as Meyers and often runs into the late-night host walking their dogs. In honor of Meyers' 500th show, a very pleased Close presented the TV favorite with a canine-themed treat that can only be described as "presidential."







Beauty and the Beast Remake Shelved in Malaysia

The Malaysian release of Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast has been indefinitely postponed, according to Time, following censors removing a much-discussed gay scene including the sidekick character Lefou. The big-screen remake, set to arrive in (most) theaters on March 17, made history by including an LGBT character.



New Nightclub Green Room 42 to Host Broadway Late Nite

Green Room 42, the theater district’s just-opened nightclub venue inside Yotel New York, has grabbed some of Broadway’s hottest names for upcoming gigs. April will see one-night-only shows from Tony winner Alice Ripley (April 1) and In Transit star Telly Leung (April 23), in addition to their ongoing weekly “Sunday Undie Bottomless Brunch” from The Skiivies on Sundays at 1PM. Also on the bill is Broadway Late Nite, a brand-new entertainment show hosted by Broadway.com Red Carpet Challenge host Matt Rodin. The pilot episode will be filmed at the hot spot this Sunday, March 19 at 7PM and features Significant Other stars Lindsay Mendez and Sas Goldberg and Kinky Boots leads J. Harrison Ghee, Killian Donnelly and Taylor Louderman. Tickets are $10 and available here.



Off-Broadway Musical Church & State Reschedules Opening Night

The new musical Church & State, currently in previews at New World Stages, has moved its opening night, originally scheduled for March 20. The tuner about a Republican U.S. Senator who makes an off-the-cuff comment to a blogger three days before his bid for re-election began previews March 3 and will now open March 27.