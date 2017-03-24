Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Choose Your Top 10 Favorite Lynn Aherns & Stephen Flaherty Musicals

 

Anastasia - Broadway

Features By Lindsey Sullivan March 24, 2017 - 9:54AM
(Photo: Matthew Muphy, Martha Swope & Caitlin McNaney)

'Anastasia,' 'Ragtime,' 'Once on This Island'—this is a tough one!

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Finally! Anastasia officially started Broadway performances on March 23, and fans (or rather, Fanastasias) of the animated 1997 film are hyped up to experience the "Journey to the Past" live. Tony-winning music pair Lynn Aherns and Stephen Flaherty penned the songs for both that film and the Broadway musical; however, as the dynamic duo recently told Broadway.com, the score for the Great White Way incarnation is brand-spanking new. In honor of Anastasia's highly anticipated Broadway bow, we want to know which Aherns and Flaherty musical is your absolute favorite. Broadway.com Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan got this journey started with her top 10. Come on—it's time for you to journey on!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

