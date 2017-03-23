Broadway-Bound Jimmy Buffett Musical Escape to Margaritaville Announces Full Casting

The full cast is set for the new musical Escape to Margaritaville, making its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse. As previously announced, Paul Alexander Nolan will star as Tully, alongside Alison Luff as Rachel and Lisa Howard as Tammy. Joining them in principal roles are Charlie Pollock as Brick, Don Sparks as J.D., Andre Ward as Jamal and Rema Webb as Marley. Performances of the Christopher Ashley-helmed musical are scheduled to begin on May 9 at the California theater for a run through June 25. As previously announced, a Great White Way opening is slated for spring 2018.



The ensemble of Escape to Margaritaville will comprise Matt Allen, Sara Andreas, Katie Banville, Hanz Enyeart, Marjorie Failoni, Samantha Farrow, Keely Hutton, Justin Keats, Mike Millan, Justin Mortelliti, Ian Paget, Sharone Sayegh, Alex Michael Stoll, Jena VanElslander, Andrew Gallop, Volen Iliev and Mo Rodvanich.



The new show will feature Buffett’s classic hits, as well as original songs from the singer/songwriter. The story, crafted by book writers Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley, follows Nolan's character Tully at the titular tropical island resort as he questions his relaxed ways upon meeting (and falling in love with) a career-minded tourist.