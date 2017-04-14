Broadway Breakout! Meet Groundhog Day's Leading Lady Barrett Doss

If she had her time again, Barrett Doss would do it all the same. Skies are sunny for the 28-year-old Minneapolis native, who's currently starring alongside Andy Karl in Broadway's ludicrously fun Groundhog Day. Doss plays Rita Hanson, the practical, intelligent, resilient associate producer of the weather segments of local TV personality Phil Connors (Karl). Connors' love interest could not be more different from him with his cynical, scheming ways; those polar opposite personalities and Doss' power belt make watching his attempts to woo her all the more entertaining.



Doss made her Broadway debut as understudy to multiple actors including Rose Byrne and Annaleigh Ashford in the 2014 revival of You Can’t Take It With You. After growing up with the Rent and Ragtime cast recordings as her religion (and catching Karl in Altar Boys several times), it seems only natural that her breakout role would be in a big, splashy musical.

Groundhog Day and its leading man just scored big at the Olivier Awards in London, winning Best New Musical for the show and Best Leading Actor for Karl. With opening night set for April 17 at the August Wilson Theatre, all eyes are on the Tim Minchin-scored tuner following its favorable forecast from across the pond.



"I was a fan of the movie before the show. This is an amazing opportunity, and the music is incredible," Doss told Broadway.com. "Groundhog Day is incredibly heartfelt. It's really funny. It takes a pretty deep dive into how you can choose to live your life."



Get to know Groundhog Day's leading lady Doss below!







