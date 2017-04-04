Ben Platt, Sutton Foster, Lucas Hedges & More Nominated for 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards

Nominations are set for the 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards, recognizing the best of off-Broadway. New York Theatre Workshop’s mounting of the new musical Hadestown and Tooting Arts Club’s pie-shop revival of Sweeney Todd at the Barrow Street Theatre lead the noms with seven apiece. The New Group’s revival of Sweet Charity earned six while MCC Theater’s new musical Ride the Cyclone nabbed five. Many nominees are shows that have since transferred to Broadway. As previously announced, the 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards will take place May 7 at NYU's Skirball Center. This year's event will be hosted by actor and comedian Taran Killam. The full list of nominees is below.



Outstanding Play

Indecent, Written by Paula Vogel

Oslo, Written by J.T. Rogers

Underground Railroad Game, Written by Jennifer Kidwell and Scott R. Sheppard

Vietgone, Written by Qui Nguyen

The Wolves, Written by Sarah DeLappe



Outstanding Musical

The Band's Visit, Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek, Book by Itamar Moses

Dear Evan Hansen, Book by Steven Levenson, Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Hadestown, Written by Anaïs Mitchell

Ride the Cyclone, Book, Music, and Lyrics by Brooke Maxwell and Jacob Richmond

The Total Bent, Text by Stew, Music by Stew and Heidi Rodewald



Outstanding Revival

The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead, Written by Suzan-Lori Parks

Othello, Written by William Shakespeare

Signature Plays: Edward Albee's The Sandbox, María Irene Fornés' Drowning, and Adrienne Kennedy's Funnyhouse of a Negro, Written by Edward Albee, María Irene Fornés and Adrienne Kennedy

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Book by Hugh Wheeler, Adaptation by Christopher Bond

Sweet Charity, Book by Neil Simon, Music by Cy Coleman, Lyrics by Dorothy Fields



Outstanding Solo Show

Chris Gethard: Career Suicide, Written and Performed by Chris Gethard

Latin History for Morons, Written and Performed by John Leguizamo

Notes From the Field, Created, Written, and Performed by Anna Deavere Smith

The Outer Space, Book and Lyrics by Ethan Lipton, Music by Ethan Lipton, Vito Dieterle, Eben Levy, and Ian M. Riggs, Performed by Ethan Lipton

Sell/Buy/Date, Written and Performed by Sarah Jones



Outstanding Director

Will Davis, Men on Boats

Anne Kauffman, A Life

Lila Neugebauer, The Wolves

Bartlett Sher, Oslo

Rebecca Taichman, Indecent



Outstanding Choreographer

Joshua Bergasse, Sweet Charity

David Dorfman, Indecent

Georgina Lamb, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

David Neumann, Hadestown

David Neumann, The Total Bent



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play

Reed Birney, Man From Nebraska

Michael Emerson, Wakey, Wakey

Lucas Hedges, Yen

Joe Morton, Turn Me Loose

David Hyde Pierce, A Life



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play

Johanna Day, Sweat

Jennifer Ehle, Oslo

Jennifer Kidwell, Underground Railroad Game

Kecia Lewis, Marie and Rosetta

Maryann Plunkett, Women of a Certain Age



Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play

Michael Aronov, Oslo

Charlie Cox, Incognito

Matthew Maher, Othello

Justice Smith, Yen

Paco Tolson, Vietgone



Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play

Jocelyn Bioh, Everybody

Hannah Cabell, The Moors

Randy Graff, The Babylon Line

Ari Graynor, Yen

Nana Mensah, Man From Nebraska



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical

Ato Blankson-Wood, The Total Bent

Shuler Hensley, Sweet Charity

Patrick Page, Hadestown

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Jeremy Secomb, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical

Sutton Foster, Sweet Charity

Amber Gray, Hadestown

Jo Lampert, Joan of Arc: Into the Fire

Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit

Siobhan McCarthy, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street



Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical

Nathan Lee Graham, The View UpStairs

Gus Halper, Ride the Cyclone

Joel Perez, Sweet Charity

Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit

Chris Sullivan, Hadestown



Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical

Asmeret Ghebremichael, Sweet Charity

Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen

Betsy Morgan, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Emily Rohm, Ride the Cyclone

Karen Ziemba, Kid Victory



Outstanding Scenic Design

Scott Davis, Ride the Cyclone

Rachel Hauck, Hadestown

Laura Jellinek, A Life

Mimi Lien, Signature Plays: Edward Albee's The Sandbox, María Irene Fornés' Drowning, and Adrienne Kennedy's Funnyhouse of a Negro

Jason Sherwood, The View UpStairs



Outstanding Costume Design

Montana Blanco, The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead

Tilly Grimes, Underground Railroad Game

Susan Hilferty, Love, Love, Love

Sarah Laux, The Band’s Visit

Emily Rebholz, Indecent



Outstanding Lighting Design

Mark Barton, Signature Plays: Edward Albee's The Sandbox, María Irene Fornés' Drowning, and Adrienne Kennedy's Funnyhouse of a Negro

Jane Cox, Othello

Greg Hofmann, Ride the Cyclone

Amy Mae, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Ben Stanton, Yen



Outstanding Sound Design

Mikhail Fiksel, A Life

Robert Kaplowitz, Hadestown

Stowe Nelson, Small Mouth Sounds

Nevin Steinberg, Wakey, Wakey

Matt Stine, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street



Outstanding Projection Design

Elaine McCarthy, Notes From the Field

Duncan McLean, Privacy

Jared Mezzochi, Vietgone

Peter Nigrini, Dear Evan Hansen

Peter Nigrini, Wakey, Wakey