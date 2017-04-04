Ben Platt, Sutton Foster, Lucas Hedges & More Nominated for 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Nominations are set for the 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards, recognizing the best of off-Broadway. New York Theatre Workshop’s mounting of the new musical Hadestown and Tooting Arts Club’s pie-shop revival of Sweeney Todd at the Barrow Street Theatre lead the noms with seven apiece. The New Group’s revival of Sweet Charity earned six while MCC Theater’s new musical Ride the Cyclone nabbed five. Many nominees are shows that have since transferred to Broadway. As previously announced, the 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards will take place May 7 at NYU's Skirball Center. This year's event will be hosted by actor and comedian Taran Killam. The full list of nominees is below.
Outstanding Play
Indecent, Written by Paula Vogel
Oslo, Written by J.T. Rogers
Underground Railroad Game, Written by Jennifer Kidwell and Scott R. Sheppard
Vietgone, Written by Qui Nguyen
The Wolves, Written by Sarah DeLappe
Outstanding Musical
The Band's Visit, Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek, Book by Itamar Moses
Dear Evan Hansen, Book by Steven Levenson, Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Hadestown, Written by Anaïs Mitchell
Ride the Cyclone, Book, Music, and Lyrics by Brooke Maxwell and Jacob Richmond
The Total Bent, Text by Stew, Music by Stew and Heidi Rodewald
Outstanding Revival
The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead, Written by Suzan-Lori Parks
Othello, Written by William Shakespeare
Signature Plays: Edward Albee's The Sandbox, María Irene Fornés' Drowning, and Adrienne Kennedy's Funnyhouse of a Negro, Written by Edward Albee, María Irene Fornés and Adrienne Kennedy
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Book by Hugh Wheeler, Adaptation by Christopher Bond
Sweet Charity, Book by Neil Simon, Music by Cy Coleman, Lyrics by Dorothy Fields
Outstanding Solo Show
Chris Gethard: Career Suicide, Written and Performed by Chris Gethard
Latin History for Morons, Written and Performed by John Leguizamo
Notes From the Field, Created, Written, and Performed by Anna Deavere Smith
The Outer Space, Book and Lyrics by Ethan Lipton, Music by Ethan Lipton, Vito Dieterle, Eben Levy, and Ian M. Riggs, Performed by Ethan Lipton
Sell/Buy/Date, Written and Performed by Sarah Jones
Outstanding Director
Will Davis, Men on Boats
Anne Kauffman, A Life
Lila Neugebauer, The Wolves
Bartlett Sher, Oslo
Rebecca Taichman, Indecent
Outstanding Choreographer
Joshua Bergasse, Sweet Charity
David Dorfman, Indecent
Georgina Lamb, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
David Neumann, Hadestown
David Neumann, The Total Bent
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play
Reed Birney, Man From Nebraska
Michael Emerson, Wakey, Wakey
Lucas Hedges, Yen
Joe Morton, Turn Me Loose
David Hyde Pierce, A Life
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play
Johanna Day, Sweat
Jennifer Ehle, Oslo
Jennifer Kidwell, Underground Railroad Game
Kecia Lewis, Marie and Rosetta
Maryann Plunkett, Women of a Certain Age
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play
Michael Aronov, Oslo
Charlie Cox, Incognito
Matthew Maher, Othello
Justice Smith, Yen
Paco Tolson, Vietgone
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play
Jocelyn Bioh, Everybody
Hannah Cabell, The Moors
Randy Graff, The Babylon Line
Ari Graynor, Yen
Nana Mensah, Man From Nebraska
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical
Ato Blankson-Wood, The Total Bent
Shuler Hensley, Sweet Charity
Patrick Page, Hadestown
Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen
Jeremy Secomb, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical
Sutton Foster, Sweet Charity
Amber Gray, Hadestown
Jo Lampert, Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit
Siobhan McCarthy, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical
Nathan Lee Graham, The View UpStairs
Gus Halper, Ride the Cyclone
Joel Perez, Sweet Charity
Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit
Chris Sullivan, Hadestown
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical
Asmeret Ghebremichael, Sweet Charity
Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen
Betsy Morgan, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Emily Rohm, Ride the Cyclone
Karen Ziemba, Kid Victory
Outstanding Scenic Design
Scott Davis, Ride the Cyclone
Rachel Hauck, Hadestown
Laura Jellinek, A Life
Mimi Lien, Signature Plays: Edward Albee's The Sandbox, María Irene Fornés' Drowning, and Adrienne Kennedy's Funnyhouse of a Negro
Jason Sherwood, The View UpStairs
Outstanding Costume Design
Montana Blanco, The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead
Tilly Grimes, Underground Railroad Game
Susan Hilferty, Love, Love, Love
Sarah Laux, The Band’s Visit
Emily Rebholz, Indecent
Outstanding Lighting Design
Mark Barton, Signature Plays: Edward Albee's The Sandbox, María Irene Fornés' Drowning, and Adrienne Kennedy's Funnyhouse of a Negro
Jane Cox, Othello
Greg Hofmann, Ride the Cyclone
Amy Mae, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Ben Stanton, Yen
Outstanding Sound Design
Mikhail Fiksel, A Life
Robert Kaplowitz, Hadestown
Stowe Nelson, Small Mouth Sounds
Nevin Steinberg, Wakey, Wakey
Matt Stine, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Outstanding Projection Design
Elaine McCarthy, Notes From the Field
Duncan McLean, Privacy
Jared Mezzochi, Vietgone
Peter Nigrini, Dear Evan Hansen
Peter Nigrini, Wakey, Wakey