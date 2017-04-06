Broadway's Oslo, Directed by Bartlett Sher, to Play National Theatre Prior to West End Run

J.T. Rogers’ Broadway play Oslo and a return engagement of Jane Eyre are docketed for the new season at London’s esteemed National Theatre. The company also announced additional casting for its production of James Goldman and Stephen Sondheim’s Follies.



Oslo, currently in previews at Broadway’s Vivian Beaumont Theatre, will run from September 5-September 23 in the Lyttelton Theatre prior to a West End run beginning in October at the Harold Pinter Theatre. Tony winner Bartlett Sher will repeat his duties for the London mountings. Casting will be announced. A darkly comic epic that brings dozens of diplomats and world leaders together, Oslo debuted off-Broadway at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater in 2016.



Direct from a prior mounting at the National and a UK tour, Jane Eyre, based on the novel by Charlotte Brontë, will return for a run September 26-October 21. The reimagining of Brontë’s masterpiece is a collaboration between the National Theatre and Bristol Old Vic and is directed by Sally Cookson. The cast will include Hannah Bristow, Matthew Churcher, Nadia Clifford, Ben Cutler, Tim Delap, Alex Heane, Jenny Johns, Melanie Marshall, Evelyn Miller, Paul Mundell, Dami Olukoya, David Ridley, Lynda Rooke, Francesca Tomlinson and Phoebe Vigor.



Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney, Tony winner Stephen Daldry and Polly Stenham will direct works as part of LGBT+ Stories & Social Change, presented in partnership with Pride in London, running from May through July. To mark 50 years since the partial decriminalization of homosexuality in England and Wales, the National will look at how theater has charted the LGBT+ experience through a series of rehearsed readings, exhibitions, talks and screenings. To celebrate pride weekend, a world-class group of directors and actors will bring seminal queer plays back to the stage in an act of celebration and remembrance from July 6-10.



As previously announced, the National will present a new adaptation of Salomé, written and directed by Yaël Farber. The National has set previews to begin May 2 with an opening scheduled for May 9. The limited engagement will play through July 15. The cast will include Philip Arditti, Paul Chahidi, Ramzi Choukair, Uriel Emil, Olwen Fouéré, Roseanna Frascona, Lloyd Hutchinson, Shahar Isaac, Aidan Kelly, Yasmin Levy, Andrew Lewis, Anna Lindup, Theo T J Lowe, Isabella Niloufar, Lubana al Quntar and Raad Rawi.



Broadway veteran Cush Jumbo will appear in DC Moore’s previously announced play Common, presented as a co-production with Headlong. Previews will begin May 30 with an opening set for June 6 for a run through August 5. Headlong’s Artistic Director Jeremy Herrin directs the work that the National describes as such: Mary’s the best liar, rogue, thief and faker in this whole septic isle. And now she’s back. As the factory smoke of the industrial revolution belches out from the cities, Mary is swept up in the battle of her former home. The common land, belonging to all, is disappearing. In addition to Jumbo, the cast will include Lois Chimimba, John Dagleish, Brian Doherty, Anne-Marie Duff, Trevor Fox, Hannah Hutch, Ian Lloyd Anderson, Tim McMullan and John O’Dowd.



The National has announced additional casting for Follies, set to begin previews August 22 and open September 2. Tickets are on sale through November 4 with additional performances to be announced. As previously announced, Oliver winner Janie Dee, recently seen in New York in Penelope Skinner's Linda, will costar as Phyllis in the new production opposite Imelda Staunton as Sally and Tony nominee Tracie Bennett as Carlotta. Dominic Cooke directs a full company that will include Josephine Barstow, Di Botcher, Billy Boyle, Geraldine Fitzgerald, Peter Forbes, Emily Goodenough, Bruce Graham, Fred Haig, Aimee Hodnett, Dawn Hope, Liz Izen, Alison Langer, Emily Langham, Sarah Marie Maxwell, Kate Parr, Philip Quast, Edwin Ray, Gary Raymond, Adam Rhys-Charles, Jordan Shaw, Barnaby Thompson, Christine Tucker and Alex Young.



Additional productions in the National Theatre season include Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus, playing January 22 through February 17, 2018, with additional performances to be announced. Michael Longhurst directs a cast including Adam Gillen and Lucian Msamati.



As previously announced, Tony Kushner’s two-part Angels in America begins previews April 11 with an opening set for May 4 for a run in repertory through August 19. Curious Incident Tony winner Marianne Elliott directs. As previously announced, the full cast includes two-time Tony winner Nathan Lane as Roy Cohn alongside Andrew Garfield as Prior Walter. Stuart Angell, Mark Arnold, Arun Blair-Mangat, Susan Brown, Laura Caldow, Andrew Garfield, Denise Gough, Kate Harper, John Hastings, Claire Lambert, Nathan Lane, Amanda Lawrence, James McArdle, Becky Namgauds, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Russell Tovey, Paksie Vernon, Stan West and Lewis Wilkins also star.



Inua Ellams’ Barber Shop Chronicles, directed by Bijan Sheibani, begins previews May 30 with an opening set for June 7. The plays run in repertory through July 8. The production transfers to the West Yorkshire Playhouse for a run from July 12-29. The cast includes Fisayo Akinade, Hammed Animashaun, Peter Bankolé, Maynard Eziashi, Simon Manyonda, Patrice Naiambana, Cyril Nri, Kwami Odoom, Sule Rimi, Abdul Salis, David Webber and Anthony Welsh.



Lucy Kirkwood’s new play Mosquitoes begins previews July 18, opens July 25, and runs through September 28. The production will star Olivia Colman, Olivia Williams and Amanda Boxer. Rufus Norris directs. Rob Drummond’s new play The Majority will begin previews August 11 with an opening scheduled for August 14, running through August 28. David Overend directs. A staged reading of Nicolas Kent’s edited All the President’s Men?, featuring scenes from the US Senate’s 2017 confirmation hearings for President Trump’s cabinet, will be directed by Kent at the National on April 24 at 7:30pm and at New York’s Public Theater in May.