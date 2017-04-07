Lin-Manuel Miranda, Audra McDonald & More Broadway Veterans Set to Present at the 2017 Olivier Awards

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Audra McDonald, Nathan Lane and more Broadway royalty will present at the 2017 Olivier Awards on April 9 at London’s Royal Albert Hall at 6:00pm.



Also on the docket to present are John Boyega, Andrew Garfield, Robert Fairchild, Leanne Cope, Alfie Boe, Cush Jumbo, David Baddiel, Michaela Coel, Julian Clary, Ben Forster, Phoebe Fox, Denise Gough, Matt Henry, Ruthie Henshall, Amanda Holden, Rufus Hound, Rose Leslie, Maureen Lipman, Danny Mac, Laura Mvula, Paul O'Grady, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Sophie Okonedo, Charlotte Ritchie, Mark Rylance and Russell Tovey.



As previously announced, Glee veteran Amber Riley is set to perform from the West End production of Dreamgirls and McDonald will perform as part of the In Memoriam section. Other shows featured will include School of Rock, Jesus Christ Superstar and The Red Shoes. Nominees include the Broadway-bound Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and the new Broadway musical Groundhog Day. The Oliviers will air in a primetime slot for the first time on ITV, two days later after the ceremony, on April 11 from 8:00pm to 10:00pm.