Odds & Ends: Where to Catch Significant Other After Broadway, Kristin Chenoweth’s Pet Day Playlist & More

Significant Other Lives On

Broken-hearted about Significant Other’s closing announcement? Us, too—but wait just a minute before you break out six different flavors of Ben & Jerry’s. Joshua Harmon’s Significant Other will have its West Coast premiere at the Geffen Playhouse as part of its 2017-18 season. Martyna Majok’s Ironbound also joins the roster, which, as previously announced, includes Neil LaBute’s The Way We Get By, Sarah Jones’ Sell/Buy/Date and more. Dates and casting will be announced later, so you have plenty of time to find a special someone to go see all these great works with before then.



Kristin Chenoweth Made a Playlist for National Pet Day

Tony winner, Emmy winner, pocket diva—DJ? In honor of National Pet Day (why yes, there is a holiday for everything), Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth created a Spotify playlist inspired by her furry friend Thunder. “Kristin Chenoweth and Thunderpup’s Walking Playlist” is all you could ever want—Florence + The Machine, Baha Men, Elvis and the Jaws theme? Our tails are wagging.





Actors Fund Gala to Honor Sally Field & More

This year’s annual Actors Fund gala will honor The Glass Menagerie star Sally Field, The Price’s Danny DeVito, Broadway legend Harold Prince and AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins. They each will receive the Fund’s Medal of Honor at the ceremony, which is set for May 8 at the Marriott Marquis. A roster of special guests and performers will be announced at a later date.



PEN America Gala to Honor Broadway Legend Stephen Sondheim

This time of year is chock-full of star-studded evenings! PEN America, an organization celebrates the freedom to write, will host its literary gala on April 25 at the Museum of Natural History. The evening will honor legendary music maker Stephen Sondheim, Women’s March organizer Bob Bland, filmmaker Oleg Sentsov and Macmillan CEO John Sargent. Meryl Streep will be in attendance, and Audra McDonald will be performing, so yes, this could in fact be heaven.



Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion’s World Premiere

Cortney Wolfson (Kinky Boots) and Stephanie Renee (Disney’s Frozen Live) are set to star in the world premiere of Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre this summer. Based on the 1997 cult hit film, the musical focuses on Romy and Michele, two inseparable best friends whose relationship is put to the test when they invent fake careers to impress people at their 10-year high school reunion. The production, which features an ‘80s and ‘90s pop/rock-inspired score from Brandon Jay and Gwendolyn Sanford and a book by Robin Schiff, is scheduled to run from June 8 through July 2. Opening night is set for June 15.



Small Mouth Sounds Is Hitting the Road

Yup, you read that right. Bess Wohl’s Small Mouth Sounds will begin a national tour this summer. Directed by Obie winner Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812), the production was last seen off-Broadway at the Pershing Square Signature Center’s Romulus Linney Theater. The strange, profound play centers on six city runaways who confront their demons on a silent retreat. The tour is scheduled to kick off at New Haven, Connecticut’s Long Wharf Theatre on August 29. Casting will be announced at a later date.