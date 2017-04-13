J.T. Rogers' New Broadway Play Oslo, Directed by Bartlett Sher, to Be Adapted for the Big Screen

The new Broadway play Oslo, written by J.T. Rogers and directed by Bartlett Sher, is headed to the big screen, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Tony winner Sher will direct a screenplay adapted by Rogers. The film adaptation will come after the play’s planned London debut.



Oslo tells the true-but-until-now-untold story of how one young couple, Norwegian diplomat Mona Juul and her husband social scientist Terje Rød-Larsen , planned and orchestrated top-secret, high-level meetings between the State of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, which culminated in the signing of the historic 1993 Oslo Accords. Featuring dozens of characters and set in locations across the globe, Oslo is both a political thriller and the personal story of a small band of women and men struggling together—and fighting each other—as they seek to change the world.



"It's such a verbal and idea-driven story, but also a visually-compelling one," said Rogers of the film adaptation. “I'm excited to bring back parts I had to cut from the play, and add things like shots of men and women arriving from the Middle East after riding all night in a taxi. Images like that are powerful to this story."



The Broadway production stars Jennifer Ehle, Jefferson Mays, Michael Aronov, Anthony Azizi, Adam Dannheisser, Daniel Jenkins, Dariush Kashani, Jeb Kreager, Jefferson Mays, Christopher McHale, Daniel Oreskes, Angela Pierce, Henny Russell, Joseph Siravo and T. Ryder Smith. There is no word on casting for the film.



The Broadway production opens April 13 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on the heels of an off-Broadway run that concluded on August 28, 2016.

