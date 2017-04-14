 

Hamilton - Broadway

A wildly inventive new musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton.

The Story of Tonight! Broadway’s Hamilton Welcomes Brian d’Arcy James & James Monroe Iglehart

News By Andy Lefkowitz April 14, 2017 - 10:15AM
The Story of Tonight! Broadway’s Hamilton Welcomes Brian d’Arcy James & James Monroe Iglehart
Brian d'Arcy James & James Monroe Iglehart
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser & Bruce Glikas)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
Brian d'Arcy James created the role of King Charles off-Broadway.

Broadway hit Hamilton officially adds James Monroe Iglehart to the cast as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson and Brian d’Arcy James as King George on April 14. As previously announced, Iglehart takes over for Seth Stewart and James replaces Taran Killam.

Former Broadway.com vlogger Iglehart recently exited his Tony-winning stint as the Genie in Disney’s Aladdin. He is a longtime member of Freestyle Love Supreme, the singing group that includes Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Tony nominee James created the role of King Charles in the off-Broadway debut of Hamilton at the Public Theater, but opted out of the Broadway transfer to star in the musical comedy Something Rotten!, netting him his third Tony nomination.

Iglehart and James join a cast that includes Javier Muñoz as Alexander Hamilton, Brandon Victor Dixon as Aaron Burr, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Lexi Lawson as Eliza Schuyler, Alysha Deslorieux as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, Bryan Terrell Clark as George Washington and J. Quinton Johnson as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison.

See Also:   Curtain Up  |  Hamilton
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets