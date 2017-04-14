The Story of Tonight! Broadway’s Hamilton Welcomes Brian d’Arcy James & James Monroe Iglehart

Broadway hit Hamilton officially adds James Monroe Iglehart to the cast as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson and Brian d’Arcy James as King George on April 14. As previously announced, Iglehart takes over for Seth Stewart and James replaces Taran Killam.



Former Broadway.com vlogger Iglehart recently exited his Tony-winning stint as the Genie in Disney’s Aladdin. He is a longtime member of Freestyle Love Supreme, the singing group that includes Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Tony nominee James created the role of King Charles in the off-Broadway debut of Hamilton at the Public Theater, but opted out of the Broadway transfer to star in the musical comedy Something Rotten!, netting him his third Tony nomination.



Iglehart and James join a cast that includes Javier Muñoz as Alexander Hamilton, Brandon Victor Dixon as Aaron Burr, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Lexi Lawson as Eliza Schuyler, Alysha Deslorieux as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, Bryan Terrell Clark as George Washington and J. Quinton Johnson as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison.