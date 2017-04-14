Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Frontmen/Frontwomen You Want to See on Broadway

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top-10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Don't panic—the weekend is here! Both theater and Panic! at the Disco fans received some exciting news this week: the Grammy-nominated band's lead singer Brendon Urie is set to make his Broadway debut in Kinky Boots beginning on May 26. In addition to blasting Death of a Bachelor and the Kinky Boots cast recording all week, we've also been wondering which other band frontman (or frontwoman!) should come to the Great White Way. To be sure, there's an endless number of great bands out there, both Grammy grabbers and up-and-comers. This list has a mix of rock, country and pop artists we'd love to see come to Broadway, à la Mr. Urie. Broadway.com Content Producer (and band geek) Lindsey Sullivan opened this show with her top 10. You're up!



STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.



STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the "publish" button.



Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.



Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!