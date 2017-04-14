Odds & Ends: Cynthia Nixon on Playing ‘Polar Opposites’ in Little Foxes, Steven Pasquale's TV Return & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Cynthia Nixon on Playing Dual Roles in The Little Foxes

Cynthia Nixon stopped by Live with Kelly to chat about her latest Broadway turn. The Tony winner told Kelly Ripa and guest host Carrie Ann Inaba about switching roles with Laura Linney nightly in the new revival of Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes, currently in previews at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. In embodying both the “powerful and ruthless” Regina and also the “fragile and sweet” Birdie, Nixon was eager for the chance to play two roles that span the feminine spectrum. We can’t wait to see her take on the pair of classic roles in the production set to open on April 19.





Chita Rivera to Be Honored by Paper Mill Playhouse

Chita Rivera will be honored with the Frank Carrington Award for Excellence in the Arts at Paper Mill Playhouse’s gala on May 12 at the Hilton Short Hills in New Jersey. The two-time Tony-winning Broadway legend, acclaimed for her dance and cabaret talents as well as her theater performances, appeared as Reno Sweeney in Paper Mill’s 2000 production of Anything Goes. The gala for the Tony-winning theater company, which this season transferred two new musicals to Broadway, A Bronx Tale and Bandstand, will also feature performances from Shanice Williams (The Wiz Live!), Megan Sikora (Holiday Inn), Karen Mason (Hairspray) and Kat Nejat (Lysistrata Jones).



Broadway’s Graham Rowat & More Set for Summer Theater in the Berkshires

Graham Rowat, who can currently be seen onstage in the Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard, will appear as Mortimer in Berkshire Theatre Group’s production of Joseph Kesselring’s Arsenic and Old Lace, running July 27-August 19 at the Massachusetts company’s Fitzpatrick Main Stage. Gregg Edelman will direct a cast that also includes Tony winner Harriet Harris as Abby, Tony nominee Mia Dillon as Martha, Matt Sullivan as Jonathan, Katie Birenboim as Elaine, Stephen DeRosa as Dr. Einstein, Walter Hudson as Mr. Witherspoon/Mr. Gibbs, Gerry McIntyre as Officer O’Hara and Walton Wilson as The Rev. Dr. Harper/Lieutenant Rooney.



Steven Pasquale Joins Cast of Divorce with Sarah Jessica Parker

Good news, Bridges of Madison County fans! Steven Pasquale has landed a recurring role opposite Sarah Jessica Parker on the dark comedy series Divorce, according to Deadline. Pasquale, a seven-year veteran of TV's Rescue Me, will play Andrew, a friend of Nick (played by Tony winner Tracy Letts), who is set up with Frances, played by Parker. Divorce is set to debut October 9 on HBO.

Billy Porter's New Album, Featuring Cynthia Erivo, Tops Billboard Chart

Billy Porter Presents the Soul of Richard Rodgers, a new album from the Kinky Boots Tony winner, has officially been released. Including songs from Oklahoma!, South Pacific and Pal Joey, the album features the talents of Porter’s Broadway colleagues including Hamilton originals Renée Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr. and Christopher Jackson and Porter's Shuffle Along costar Joshua Henry. Color Purple breakout star Cynthia Erivo shines on the album with a smooth rendition of “My Funny Valentine.” The Sony Music album debuted at #2 on the iTunes R&B Spot, so listen in and get your full copy today.





Broadway Set Designer Helen Pond Dies at 92

Designer Helen Pond, who set the scene for 10 Broadway productions, died in her home on April 11, according to The Cape Cod Times. Pond worked off-Broadway consistently as a scenic and lighting designer from 1957 to 1972. Her first Broadway production as a scenic designer was the 1963 revue Double Dublin. This was followed by the 1964 original musical What Makes Sammy Run?, a 1981 revival of Macbeth, and the 1986 revue Oh Coward!, which marked her final Broadway credit. Pond settled in Massachusetts and curated almost 400 productions for the Cape Playhouse in Dennis. She is survived by a niece, four nephews, and their extended families.