Odds & Ends: Nikki Renee Daniels & Jeff Kready Welcome Baby Girl, Once Upon a Time Musical Episode & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today or this weekend.



A new Broadway baby for Nikki Renée Daniels & Jeff Kready

Married Broadway couple Nikki Renée Daniels and Jeff Kready have announced a new addition to their family. “Louise Elizabeth Kready was born today at 2:34 AM,” Kready announced April 27 on Twitter. Kready was most recently seen on Broadway in A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder and Daniels is a veteran of The Book of Mormon. Louise is the couple’s second child. Many congrats to the adorable Broadway family!



Peter Scolari Joins Dreyfus Affair at BAM

Emmy winner and Broadway veteran Peter Scolari has joined a previously announced cast including Max von Essen and Mark Evans for The Dreyfus Affair, playing April 27-May 7 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Scolari will play Zola, “an artist who embodied the temper of this times” in Eve Wolf’s tragedy directed by Donald T. Sanders.



Jay Armstrong Johnson & More Set for Babes in Toyland

Jay Armstrong Johnson, Michael Kostroff and Blair Brown will join the previously announced Kelli O'Hara and Christopher Fitzgerald in MasterVoice’s presentation of Babes in Toyland. Johnson will play Tom Tom, with Kostroff as Chief Inspector Marmaduke and Blair Brown as the Narrator. Victor Herbert and Glen MacDonough’s operetta will play Carnegie Hall on April 27 at 7:00pm.



Once Upon a Time to Present Marriage-Themed Musical Episode

TV hit Once Upon a Time will sing out with a musical episode, according to Moviefone. Episode 20 of the show’s sixth season, titled “The Song in Your Heart,” will feature the wedding of Emma Swan, played by Jennifer Morrison, and Captain Hook, embodied by Colin O’Donoghue. Strap on your tap shoes, heat up some popcorn, and tune in to ABC on May 7.



Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Favorite Rachel Bloom Is Writing a Book

Rachel Bloom is penning a book for Grand Central Publishing, according to Publishers Weekly. The genius behind TV musical series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will write a tome which, according to the publisher, should “appeal to anyone who’s ever been accused of being weird or ‘too much.’” Bloom was most recently seen singing and dancing on the stage of Carnegie Hall in a concert revival of Crazy for You.



P.S. We’re Gaga over this first look at Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga filming the much-anticipated Star Is Born remake.