Laura Linney as Regina & Cynthia Nixon as Birdie in 'The Little Foxes'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
The Little Foxes, Starring Laura Linney & Cynthia Nixon, Extends Broadway Run
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 24, 2017

The new revival of Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes, starring Tony nominee Laura Linney and Tony winner Cynthia Nixon, has extended its run to July 2. The run was originally scheduled to conclude on June 18. The revival began previews on March 29 and opened on April 19 at Broadway's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in a production directed by Daniel Sullivan.

The unique revival features the two stars alternating at each performance in the roles of Regina Hubbard Giddens and Birdie Hubbard. In addition to Linney and Nixon, the cast includes Emmy winner Richard Thomas as Horace, Darren Goldstein as Oscar, Michael McKean as Ben, David Alford as Mr. Marshall, Michael Benz as Leo Hubbard, Caroline Stefanie Clay as Addie, Francesca Carpanini as Alexandra Giddens and Charles Turner as Cal.

Set in Alabama in 1900, The Little Foxes follows Regina and Birdie as they clash in often brutal ways in an effort to strike the deal of their lives.
 

