Andy Karl in 'Groundhog Day'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Andy Karl to Miss Some Additional Performances of Groundhog Day to Recuperate from Injury
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 24, 2017

On the instruction of his doctors, Groundhog Day star Andy Karl will not perform in the matinee performances on Wednesday, April 26 and Saturday, April 29 to further recuperate from a knee injury he sustained during the April 14 performance. Andrew Call will play the role of Phil Connors at these matinee performances. Karl had missed some performances the week after the April 17 opening night to begin recovery from his injury.

Karl recently won an Olivier Award for his performance in Groundhog Day, the Olivier Award-winning new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, a book by Danny Rubin and direction by Matthew Warchus. The musical began performances on March 16 at the August Wilson Theatre.

Get a sneak peek at Groundhog Day in the show clips below.

