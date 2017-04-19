Broadway BUZZ

Andy Karl on opening night of 'Groundhog Day'
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Andy Karl to Miss Some Performances of Groundhog Day to Recuperate from Injury
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 19, 2017

Following a knee injury sustained at a performance of the new musical Groundhog Day on April 14, lead actor Andy Karl, who stars as Phil Connors, was physically unable to perform in the production over the weekend and returned to the show on April 17 for the production’s official opening night. Karl also performed in the show on April 18.

On the instruction of his doctors, Karl will take off four performances this week to rest and continue the process of recuperating from the injury.

This week Andy Karl will perform on Friday, April 21 at 8:00pm and Saturday, April 22 at 8:00pm. Andrew Call is scheduled to play the role of Phil Connors on Wednesday, April 19 at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, Thursday, April 20 at 7:00pm and Saturday, April 22 at 2:00pm.

Groundhog Day, the Olivier Award-winning new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin, and directed by Matthew Warchus, began performances on March 16 at the August Wilson Theatre. 
 

