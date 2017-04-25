Anastasia Tops List of 2017 Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations

The nominations for the 67th annual Outer Critics Circle Awards were announced on April 25 by past winners Danny Burstein and Jane Krakowski at the Algonquin Hotel. The new Broadway musical Anastasia leads the list with 13 nominations, including a nod for leading lady Christy Altomare. The Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! follows with 10 nominations, also including a nod for headlining star Bette Midler. Off-Broadway musical The Band's Visit and new Broadway musical Come From Away each earned seven nods. The 2017 awards ceremony will take place on May 25 at Sardi’s. The full nominations list can be found below.
Please note: Only the new elements of the Broadway productions of Dear Evan Hansen, In Transit, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 and Significant Other were eligible, as these works were nominated and/or received awards from Outer Critics Circle in previous seasons for their off-Broadway mountings. In the case of the Broadway musical Sunset Boulevard, Glenn Close won the Outstanding Actress Award in a Musical for her original performance. In addition, due to OCC’s nomination deadline last season, the Broadway musical Shuffle Along was included with this year’s entries.
Outstanding New Broadway Play
A Doll’s House, Part 2
Indecent
Oslo
Sweat
Outstanding New Broadway Musical
Anastasia
A Bronx Tale
Come From Away
Groundhog Day
Holiday Inn
Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play
If I Forget
Incognito
A Life
Linda
Love, Love, Love
Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical
The Band’s Visit
Hadestown
Himself and Nora
Kid Victory
Spamilton
Outstanding Book of a Musical (Broadway or off-Broadway)
Terrence McNally, Anastasia
Itamar Moses, The Band’s Visit
Chazz Palminteri, A Bronx Tale
Danny Rubin, Groundhog Day
Irene Sankoff & David Hein, Come From Away
Outstanding New Score (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, Anastasia
Alan Menken & Glenn Slater, A Bronx Tale
Tim Minchin, Groundhog Day
Irene Sankoff & David Hein, Come From Away
David Yazbek, The Band’s Visit
Outstanding Revival of a Play (Broadway or off-Broadway)
The Front Page
Jitney
The Little Foxes
Othello
The Price
Outstanding Revival of a Musical (Broadway or off-Broadway)
Finian’s Rainbow
Hello, Dolly!
Miss Saigon
Sunset Boulevard
Sweeney Todd
John Gassner Award
(Presented for an American play, preferably by a new playwright)
Men on Boats by Jaclyn Backhaus
The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe
Tell Hector I Miss Him by Paola Lázaro
Vietgone by Qui Nguyen
Small Mouth Sounds by Bess Wohl
Outstanding Director of a Play
Lila Neugebauer, The Wolves
Jack O’Brien, The Front Page
Daniel Sullivan, The Little Foxes
Rebecca Taichman, Indecent
Kate Whoriskey, Sweat
Outstanding Director of a Musical
Christopher Ashley, Come From Away
David Cromer, The Band’s Visit
Darko Tresnjak, Anastasia
Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day
Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!
Outstanding Choreography
Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand
Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly!
Savion Glover, Shuffle Along
Kelly Devine, Come From Away
Denis Jones, Holiday Inn
Outstanding Actor in a Play
Daniel Craig, Othello
Michael Emerson, Wakey, Wakey
Kevin Kline, Present Laughter
David Oyelowo, Othello
David Hyde Pierce, A Life
Outstanding Actress in a Play
Janie Dee, Linda
Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie
Allison Janney, Six Degrees of Separation
Laura Linney, The Little Foxes
Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Outstanding Actor in a Musical
Christian Borle, Falsettos
Nick Cordero, A Bronx Tale
Andy Karl, Groundhog Day
David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!
Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit
Outstanding Actress in a Musical
Christy Altomare, Anastasia
Christine Ebersole, War Paint
Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit
Patti LuPone, War Paint
Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play
Michael Aronov, Oslo
Danny DeVito, The Price
Nathan Lane, The Front Page
Richard Thomas, The Little Foxes
Richard Topol, Indecent
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play
Johanna Day, Sweat
Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Katrina Lenk, Indecent
Nana Mensah, Man From Nebraska
Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical
John Bolton, Anastasia
Jeffry Denman, Kid Victory
Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!
Shuler Hensley, Sweet Charity
Andrew Rannells, Falsettos
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical
Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!
Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos
Jenn Colella, Come From Away
Caroline O’Connor, Anastasia
Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia
Outstanding Solo Performance
Ed Dixon in Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose
Marin Ireland in On the Exhale
Sarah Jones in Sell/Buy/Date
Judith Light in All the Ways to Say I Love You
Simon McBurney in The Encounter
Outstanding Scenic Design (Play or Musical)
Alexander Dodge, Anastasia
Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong
Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Scott Pask, The Little Foxes
Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page
Outstanding Costume Design (Play or Musical)
Linda Cho, Anastasia
Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter
Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!
Ann Roth, Shuffle Along
Catherine Zuber, War Paint
Outstanding Lighting Design (Play or Musical)
Christopher Akerlind, Indecent
Donald Holder, Anastasia
Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!
Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Kenneth Posner, War Paint
Outstanding Projection Design (Play or Musical)
Duncan McLean, Privacy
Jared Mezzocchi, Vietgone
Benjamin Pearcy for 59 Productions, Oslo
Aaron Rhyne, Anastasia
Tal Yarden, Indecent
Outstanding Sound Design (Play or Musical)
Gareth Fry & Pete Malkin, The Encounter
Gareth Owen, Come From Away
Nicholas Pope, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Matt Stine, Sweeney Todd
Nevin Steinberg, Bandstand
Outstanding Orchestrations
Doug Besterman, Anastasia
Larry Blank, Holiday Inn
Bill Elliott & Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand
Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!
Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit
© 2017 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY