Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Which Closed Broadway Show Deserves Tony Love?
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 28, 2017

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top-10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

As previously announced, Jane Krakowski and Christopher Jackson will reveal the 2017 Tony nominations on May 2! With 13 new musicals, a slew of stunning revivals and a season chock-full of powerhouse performances, this year's race is looking pretty tight. There are also the beloved productions that, though they are now closed, are still eligible for Tony Awards. Is there a closed musical or play you hope receives a Tony nod on Tuesday morning? Tell us which ones! Broadway.com Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan kicked this challenge off with her top 10.

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the "publish" button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

