And the Nominees Are... Jane Krakowski & Chris Jackson Reveal the 2017 Tony Nominations Bright & Early

Rise and shine! Jane Krakowski and Christopher Jackson were up bright and early on May 2 to deliver the moment Broadway fans have all been waiting for: the 2017 Tony Award nominations! Both Krakowski and Jackson were nominees last year (for She Loves Me and Hamilton, respectively). Jackson recently told Broadway.com about his experience going from nominee to announcer: "They said my name, and my life changed. I feel really fortunate to be able to give that to someone else this year." Whether you're celebrating for your favorite nominees or super peeved about the snubs, take a look at this year's room where it happened.



