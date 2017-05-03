Odds & Ends: Tony Nominee Danny DeVito to Lead New TV Series, Bandstand Cast Celebrates New Dad Corey Cott & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Brand-New Tony Nominee Danny DeVito to Lead New Series

Danny DeVito is having a good week. The 72-year-old Hollywood vet who earned a Tony nomination on May 2 for his Broadway-debut performance in The Price will costar with Jeff Goldblum in a new TV comedy. Written by Tim Long, the untitled series focuses on a famed pair of music stars who face a forced reunion despite disliking each other. Amazon Studios is developing the series, with DeVito's son, Jake DeVito, executive producing.



Laura Osnes & Bandstand Cast Celebrate New Dad Corey Cott

The stars of Broadway’s swinging new musical Bandstand paid tribute to leading man Corey Cott during curtain call of the May 2 performance. Cott and his wife, Meghan Woollard, welcomed a baby boy the day before and his fellow cast members couldn't be more excited. Cott’s co-star Laura Osnes made an adorable curtain speech before presenting Cott with a Bandstand onesie for the new arrival. We can’t wait to see the new young star show off his swing-style moves.



Billy Porter to Sing Out at the Grammy Museum

Tony and Grammy winner Billy Porter will perform a one-night engagement at the Clive Davis Theater at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on May 15 at 8:00pm. The evening will include an intimate discussion hosted by Grammy Museum Executive Director Scott Goldman on the distinguished career of the Kinky Boots original, including his latest album, Billy Porter Presents the Soul of Richard Rodgers, which debuted in April. The night will feature a special performance by Porter from the album.



Hello, Dolly! Star David Hyde Pierce to Join Tovah Feldshuh to Honor Prominent Women on Mother's Day

David Hyde Pierce, who just landed another Tony nomination for his performance in Hello, Dolly!, will team up with Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh on Mother's Day, May 14, at 6:30pm for a gala concert for National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene at NYU's Skirball Center. The evening will be a tribute to prominent women in the theater. Set to perform will be It Shoulda Been You writing team Barbara Anselmi and Brian Hargrove, along with Indecent actress Eleanor Reissa and Broadway veterans Joanne Borts (Fiddler on the Roof), Dani Marcus (Gentleman’s Guide) and Rachel Zatcoff (The Phantom of the Opera).



Will Chase Joins Stranger Things Season 2

Tony nominee Will Chase, who was recently seen swiveling his hips as Shakespeare in the Broadway musical comedy Something Rotten!, has landed a new small-screen gig. The veteran of Smash will join the cast of Stranger Things in its second season, according to TVLine. Chase is set to play Neil Mayfield, the dad of a new family in the town of Hawkins, Indiana, direct from California. TVLine speculates that Chase will be the father of the new kids in town played by Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery. That all sounds great, but we're just hoping the role allows him the chance to show off his kickin' tenor and suave dance moves.