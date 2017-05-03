Broadway BUZZ

David Abeles
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
David Abeles to Join Fellow In Transit Star Justin Guarini in Unsinkable Molly Brown
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 3, 2017

David Abeles will play Erich in the MUNY’s upcoming production of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, running July 21-27 at the St. Louis outdoor theater. Abeles will join the previously announced Justin Guarini. The two actors recently appeared on Broadway together in the a cappella musical In Transit. They join Beth Malone, who will take on the title role with Marc Kudisch as J.J. Brown, Whitney Bashor as Julia and Paolo Montalban as Arthur.

The ensemble will include Karl Josef Co, Donna English, Jennifer Evans, Dionne D. Figgins, Patty Goble, Gregg Goodbrod, Mike Haggerty, Michael Halling, John Hickok, Emily Hsu, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Stephanie Martignetti, Carissa Massaro, Georgia Mendes, Paul Scanlan, Mike Schwitter, Gabi Stapula, Cullen R. Titmas and Daryl Tofa.

The production will feature scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge and wig design by Leah J. Loukas.

As previously announced, Kathleen Marshall, who helmed the 2014 premiere of the musical at Denver Theater Center that also starred Malone, is set to direct and choreograph. The Unsinkable Molly Brown ran on Broadway from 1960 to 1962. Based on the original book by Richard Morris, the production has lyrics and music by Meredith Willson, with additional lyrics and book by Dick Scanlan and music adaptation by Michael Rafter.

