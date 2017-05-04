Watch Lindsay Mendez's Luscious Performance of 'Lazy Afternoon' from The Golden Apple

As much as we loved Lindsay Mendez's powerful performance in Significant Other, we are so glad we get to take in those pitch-perfect pipes of hers in the forthcoming City Center Encores! production of The Golden Apple; the musical is set to run from May 10-14. The Broadway.com staff has been dreaming about Mendez playing the role of Helen and singing the classic "Lazy Afternoon," and now we have our chance to hear her perform the song firsthand! Take a peek at the fly girl belting out the standard in rehearsal, and good luck doing anything productive for the rest of your afternoon.



