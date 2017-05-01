Spring Has Sprung! Here's What the Broadway.com Staff Is Binge-Watching, Listening to & Applauding This May

Awards season is in full swing, which means that all of the shows of the 2016-2017 Broadway season are officially open on the Great White Way. As we cheer on our favorite noms and start making predictions for Broadway’s biggest night, we still want to take advantage of all things theater and theater-adjacent. From must-sees to your next mandatory binge-watch, here’s what the Broadway.com staff can’t wait to see (and hear) this May.



May 6 - Last Chance for The Lightning Thief

Rick Riordan’s young adult fantasy novel has hit the stage. Penned by Joe Tracz and Rob Rokicki and directed by Stephen Brackett, Chris McCarrell headlines this off-Broadway musical as Percy Jackson on a fantastical journey in search of Zeus’ lightning bolt. Vocal powerhouses Carrie Compere, George Salazar and more round out the cast.



Content Producer Matt Rodin

“This is the type of show that develops a devoted fan base fast. Go for the special effects, action sequences and pop-rock realness—stay for Chris McCarrell's hair.”



May 10 - The Golden Apple at Encores!

Greek mythology makes another appearance on the New York stage scene in this City Center production. This incarnation of John Latouche and Jerome Moross’ 1954 cult classic musical reshapes both The Iliad and The Odyssey. The production includes Broadway fave Lindsay Mendez, Ashley Brown and more. See it from May 10 through May 14.



News Editor Andy Lefkowitz

“It will be a dream come true to hear the lush Golden Apple score played by the full Encores! orchestra. The bonus will be Lindsay Mendez singing ‘Lazy Afternoon.’”



May 12 - Dreamgirls Cast Recording

London’s Dreamgirls revival, starring Olivier winner and Glee vet Amber Riley, Liisi LaFontaine and Ibinabo Jack, has already started quite a bit if buzz. The cast album was recorded live at the Savoy Theatre where the Casey Nicholaw-helmed hit is running. After Riley’s powerhouse Olivier Award ceremony performance, it’s likely we’ll have this one on repeat.



Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek

“I experienced this stunning revival in London and was blown away—especially by Amber Riley's vocals as Effie. I cannot wait to blast this cast recording all summer!”



May 19 - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season Three

Break out the Peeno Noir! Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's third season hits Netflix on May 19, and it's chock-full of big Broadway names. In addition to faves like Tituss Burgess and Tony winner Jane Krakowski, Tony winners Daveed Diggs and Andrea Martin will appear as guest stars during the third season of Tina Fey's "strong as hell" comedy series.



Producer Lisa Spychala

“Tituss is going full Lemonade, and Daveed Diggs and Josh Charles are guest-starring! I'll be on my couch with seasons one through three until Memorial Day.”



May 23 - Julius Caesar at Shakespeare in the Park

It’s that time of year again! The Bard’s works return to the Delacorte Theatre on May 23 with politcial masterpiece Julius Caesar. Stage and screen stars Gregg Henry and Corey Stoll will play the titular role and Marcus Brutus, respectively. Tony winner Nikki M. James is set to play Brutus’ wife Portia. The Oskar Eustis-helmed play will run through June 18.



Managing Editor Beth Stevens

“Want your ultimate New York experience with a side of incisive politics? Head to the Delacorte Theatre in Central Park for a Trumpian take on Julius Caesar.”



May 25 - Kathryn Gallagher at 54 Below

Kathryn Gallagher made her Broadway debut in 2015 as a guitar-slinging standout in Deaf West’s Spring Awakening revival. Her 54 Below show will include a mix of pop, standards, musical theater favorites and a slew of her own new songs. Spring Awakening alums Alex Boniello and Lauren Pritchard are also slated to join her on stage.



National Editor Ryan Lee Gilbert

“Gallagher’s smoky singing voice and alluring intensity are reminiscent of Janis Joplin. Needless to say, her solo show debut at Feinstein’s/54 Below is a must-see.”



May 26 - Brendon Urie in Kinky Boots

Brendan Urie, the Grammy-nominated frontman of the pop-punk band Panic! At the Disco, makes his Broadway debut as Charlie Price in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots. Joining a cast that includes J. Harrison Ghee and Taylor Louderman, he steps into the crimson heels through August 6.



Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan

“I’ve always adored Brandon Urie as Panic! At the Disco’s dreamy vocal powerhouse. I cannot wait to see him bring that belt to Broadway in Kinky Boots.”



Other events to mark on your calendar this month:



May 1 - Bianca Marroquin returns to Chicago

May 4 - Pacific Overtures opens

May 5 - Linda and Laura Benanti at 54 Below

May 8 - Broadway Sings Lady Gaga

May 12 - Hello, Dolly! cast recording

May 14 - Last chance to catch The Price

May 15 - Venus opens

May 16 - Derren Brown: Secret opens

May 17 - Brandon Uranowitz at 54 Below

May 21 - The Whirligig opens

May 23 - Newsies movie available for digital download

May 28 - Last chance to catch Cagney

May 29 - Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley at 54 Below

May 31 - Half Time premieres at Paper Mill